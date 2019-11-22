5 Sent to Hospital After Chemical Spill in Hopkinton

Five people were transported Friday night after a chemical spill in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office confirmed a Tier 1 hazmat situation after trichloroethylene spilled at the Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry building on South Street.
Five patients were hospitalized after the incident, officials confirmed. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The spill has been contained, according to authorities.