Video shows crowd flee Back Bay Chick-fil-A after off-duty officer shoots armed man

Surveillance footage from a nearby business reveals how busy the area was when an off-duty officer shot and killed an armed man inside a Chick-fil-A in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood Saturday evening.

The shooting on Boylston Street remains under investigation. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, which is investigating, is asking who may be anyone involved or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area before the shooting on 5:30 p.m. Saturday to come forward.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

What we know about the Chick-fil-A shooting

Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said Saturday that the off-duty officer was in the fast food restaurant around 5:30 p.m. when two people ran inside, chased by a man with a knife who was trying to stab them. The officer identified himself as such and ordered the man to drop the knife, according to Cox.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

When the man allegedly failed to drop the weapon, the officer shot the man. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was hurt.

Surveillance footage from a business next door shows the aftermath as a crowd of people fled from Chick-fil-A in the moments after the shooting. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said investigators believe there may have been other people involved in what led up to the knife attack and the shooting. They are reviewing surveillance footage for clues.

For locals, it raises safety questions.

"It honestly makes me question the general safety of Boston," resident Amara Nweke told NBC10 Boston.

Authorities say the officer pulled his weapon after two people ran inside the restaurant, chased by a man with a knife. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Authorities say while they're sorry for the loss of life, they're glad the violence didn't escalate.

"We don’t look for loss of life. So our condolences go to the individual who was killed tonight," Cox said. "We’re proud of the police offiers who activate themselves whether its on duty or off duty to try to save lives. But we’re asking for the publics support and help, it was a pretty busy area, to contact us."

Neither the off-duty officer nor the man killed have been publicly identified.

Trauma services available for those impacted by violence

Mayor Michelle Wu said trauma services are available through the city. For more information, click here.