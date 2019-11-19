Chicken Lou’s at Northeastern University in Boston Is Closing

A Boston institution that has been serving cheap eats to college students, faculty, and staff for a long time is shutting down.

According to a source, Chicken Lou's at Northeastern University is closing for good, with a Facebook post from the place saying that "'all good things must come to an end'. We will be permanently closing our doors at the end of April, 2020....We hope to see as many of you stop by in the next few months to have 1 last sandwich or just to say hi." The note also says that its hours will be changing after Christmas Break and that they will post the exact hours on their social media pages after the start of the new year.

Chicken Lou's got its start at Northeastern with canteen trucks, moving into a permanent space in 1990; the dining spot has been known for such items as chicken parm and steak and cheese subs, burgers, hot dogs, a "kickin chicken" with pepperjack cheese, chicken fingers, popcorn chicken, fish and chips, clam strips, and more.

The address for Chicken Lou's is 50 Forsyth Street, Boston, MA, 02115. Its website can be found at https://www.chickenlous.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

