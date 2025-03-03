Fires

Woman accused of setting house on fire in Chicopee

No injuries were reported, but three residents of the home were displaced due to the fire allegedly set Sunday

By Rachael Dziaba

An image of a Chicopee, Massachusetts, fire truck
Handout

A woman is accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning.

The Chicopee Fire Department extinguished the fire on Edgewood Avenue after responding around 10 a.m., according to Police Chief Patrick Major, Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, and state Fire Marshal Jon Davine. No one was hurt.

Investigators concluded that the fire was intentionally set and identified Lorie Ann Kowal, 60, as the suspect. The Chicopee resident was taken into custody and charged with burning a dwelling.

Three people living in the home were displaced, the fire marshal said.

More details were not immediately available.

