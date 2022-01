A 29-year-old Chicopee man was killed in a crash in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Glendale Street, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The driver, identified as Nicholas Yell, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.