Chicopee man missing after leaving his home, police say

By Anthony Vega

A 58-year-old Chicopee, Massachusetts, man left his home over the weekend and has yet to return, according to authorities.

Paul Hampton left his home on foot at about 6 p.m. Sunday in an unknown direction, said Chicopee police.

Hampton was described as being 6 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said the 58-year-old could be wearing a blue jacket and a sweatshirt that says "MTV."

Anyone with information about Hampton's whereabouts should contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700 ext. 0.

