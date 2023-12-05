Chicopee man missing after leaving his home, police say

A 58-year-old Chicopee, Massachusetts, man left his home over the weekend and has yet to return, according to authorities.

Paul Hampton left his home on foot at about 6 p.m. Sunday in an unknown direction, said Chicopee police.

Hampton was described as being 6 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said the 58-year-old could be wearing a blue jacket and a sweatshirt that says "MTV."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about Hampton's whereabouts should contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700 ext. 0.