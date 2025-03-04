Chicopee

Eastbound side of Mass. Pike closed in Chicopee due to rollover crash

By Matt Fortin

A crash has shut down the entire eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee Tuesday morning, according to MassDOT.

The rollover crash happened at mile marker 50.6.

MassDOT reported the closure shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Additional information, including about potential injuries and anticipated length of the closure, were not immediately available.

