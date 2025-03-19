Springfield

Chihuahuas fighting for their lives after surviving Springfield house fire

The dogs are getting round-the-clock care after suffering smoke inhalation during the fire, according to MSPCA-Angell

By Thea DiGiammerino

Savanna, Daylilah and Peluche are being treated in intensive care after surviving a house fire in Springfield, Massachusetts.
MSPCA-Angell

Three chihuahuas are in intensive care after surviving a house fire in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Daylilah, Savanna and Peluche were rushed to a local veterinary hospital in critical condition after a fire at their home on Carew Street, according to MSPCA-Angell. The dog's owner chose to surrender them.

“Given the tenuous state of their health and prolonged hospitalization expected, the dogs’ owners surrendered them in Springfield, which is when we were called," explained Mike Keiley, vice president of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division.

The dogs were transported to Boston on Saturday and placed in intensive care. They are getting round-the-clock care, using oxygen cages and receiving fluids and medications, according to MSPCA-Angell. The dogs suffered smoke inhalation, the organization says.

“The chihuahuas are fighting for survival, and we’re doing everything we can to help them," Keiley added.

Once the dogs recover, they will be placed up for adoption.

Before that, MSPCA-Angell is expecting their treatment to cost more than $20,000. Anyone interested in donating to help can do so on the MSPCA website. The organization will post updates on the dogs' progress.

NBC affiliate WWLP reports that other animals died in the fire, which was at a multi-family home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

