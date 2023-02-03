Chilacates Looking to Open Its First Cambridge Location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a growing local group of Mexican restaurants may be opening its first Cambridge location, and it appears to be taking over the space where an Italian spot used to be.

According to a tweet from @TroySch1, Chilacates is planning to open on Cambridge Street in East Cambridge, with "coming soon" signs shown out front, and based on a picture posted, it will apparently be moving into the former East Side Bar and Grille space. We have reached out to Chilacates to find out when the new outlet may open (along with other details) and will post any updates that come in.

Chilacates offers such items as tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas, with locations found in Jamaica Plain (two), the South End, Mission Hill, Roslindale, and Chestnut Hill--and another new one is being planned for Brookline's Coolidge Corner as well.

The address for the upcoming location of Chilacates in East Cambridge is 561 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA, 02141. The website for all locations is at https://chilacatesmx.com/