Chilacates opens new location, North Shore pizzeria reborn: This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 5 and June 11, 2023.

Simply Khmer Noodle House and Bar Opens in Chelmsford

A Cambodian restaurant north of Boston has been joined by a second location not too far away.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kantin at Hong Kong Supermarket/Super 88 Food Court in Allston Has Closed

A food court restaurant that offered mostly Chinese fare has shut down.

Full Story



Renzo's Pizzeria Is Reborn in Swampscott

A pizza spot on the North Shore has moved to yet another new space.

Full Story



The Fat Greek in Haverhill Plans to Open New Location in Arlington

A Greek/Mediterranean restaurant in the Merrimack Valley is opening a new location a few miles northwest of Boston.

Full Story



Chilacates Plans to Open in Boston's West End

A growing local group of Mexican restaurants is opening yet another new location, and this one will be its closest to downtown Boston.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!