Child, 2, safe after car they were inside is stolen in Springfield

A toddler was inside a car while it was stolen in Springfield, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, local police said, warning about a spike in motor vehicle thefts.

The 2-year-old child was found and is safe, police said Thursday, ahead of a briefing from police and Mayor Domenic Sarno. They didn't share more details about the incident Thursday morning, but did say that Springfield has seen a rise in people stealing running, unattended vehicles.

Also Thursday, Boston police reported a spike in people stealing from cars in Jamaica Plain since Jan. 26, usually overnight on Thursdays into Friday.

Incidents have taken place on Center, Paul Gore, Forbes, Casstleton and Boylston streets, as well as Lochstead Avenue, they said, urging residents to lock their vehicles, keep valuables inside out of sight, park in well-lit places, install car alarms and other anti-theft devices and more.