Massachusetts

Child, 2, safe after car they were inside is stolen in Springfield

Police in Springfield were warning about a spike in thefts of running cars, while across Massachusetts, Boston police warned about a spike in car break-ins in Jamaica Plain on Thursday nights

By Asher Klein

A file photo of a Springfield, Massachusetts, cruiser.
NBC10 Boston, File

A toddler was inside a car while it was stolen in Springfield, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, local police said, warning about a spike in motor vehicle thefts.

The 2-year-old child was found and is safe, police said Thursday, ahead of a briefing from police and Mayor Domenic Sarno. They didn't share more details about the incident Thursday morning, but did say that Springfield has seen a rise in people stealing running, unattended vehicles.

Also Thursday, Boston police reported a spike in people stealing from cars in Jamaica Plain since Jan. 26, usually overnight on Thursdays into Friday.

Incidents have taken place on Center, Paul Gore, Forbes, Casstleton and Boylston streets, as well as Lochstead Avenue, they said, urging residents to lock their vehicles, keep valuables inside out of sight, park in well-lit places, install car alarms and other anti-theft devices and more.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonBoston Police DepartmentJAMAICA PLAINSpringfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us