Child, Adult Struck by Vehicle in Boston

A child and adult were injured when they were hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, according to Boston police. An adult and a child were struck and transported to a local hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

No further information on the accident was immediately available.