Child airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Taunton

A child who was hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Taunton, Massachusetts, was airlifted to a hospital.

Police in Taunton say they responded to multiple reports at 7:20 p.m. that the child was hit while crossing Whittenton Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim, an 11-year-old, suffered serious injuries, police said. A medical helicopter brought the child to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and gave a statement to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.