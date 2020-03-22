Child Care Centers in Massachusetts to Close Monday

Child care centers across Massachusetts will close their doors on Monday.
Gov. Charlie Baker gave the order last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Some child care workers worry that they may be put out of business.
Gov. Baker did make one exception to make child care available on select sites. This is to assist workers who are involved in health care and families with “no other options.”
Hundreds of emergency drop-off centers will be designated across the state.