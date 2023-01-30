Local

MANCHESTER

Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

The child was being treated at an outpatient facility when police were notified about the incident, officials said

NBC 5 News

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said.

Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.

The child was being treated at an outpatient facility when police were notified about the incident about 7:15 p.m., officials said.

Anyone with information on what happened was asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or provide an anonymous tip at 603-624-4040.

