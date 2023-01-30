Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said.

Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.

The child was being treated at an outpatient facility when police were notified about the incident about 7:15 p.m., officials said.

Anyone with information on what happened was asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or provide an anonymous tip at 603-624-4040.