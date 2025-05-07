3-year-old dies after Mattapan medical incident; police investigating

A toddler died after going into cardiac arrest in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Tuesday, police said Wednesday, as they investigated what happened.

No arrests have been made in the 3-year-old's death, police said. They didn't say if the death is believed to be suspicious.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident was initially reported to an apartment building on Hannon Street near Morton Street Tuesday. When officers arrived, they were told the child who'd been reported in cardiac arrest had been taken to a hospital.

That child had already been rushed to a hospital, where officers were later told the child was pronounced dead, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the child's death, if it's yet been determined.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.