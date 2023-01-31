Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester

A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Officials with the Manchester Fire Department say they responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Elm Street, finding the child unconscious with head trauma.
Crews conducted CPR on the boy, who was then taken to Elliot Hospital and treated by a trauma team. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Boston, officials said.
There was no immediate word on the child's condition.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.