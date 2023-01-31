Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MANCHESTER

Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester

A 5-year-old boy suffered head trauma after falling from a third-story window in Manchester, New Hampshire, fire officials said

By Mike Pescaro

Courtesy

A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officials with the Manchester Fire Department say they responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Elm Street, finding the child unconscious with head trauma.

Crews conducted CPR on the boy, who was then taken to Elliot Hospital and treated by a trauma team. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Boston, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the child's condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us