Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester

A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officials with the Manchester Fire Department say they responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Elm Street, finding the child unconscious with head trauma.

Crews conducted CPR on the boy, who was then taken to Elliot Hospital and treated by a trauma team. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Boston, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the child's condition.