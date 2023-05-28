Child Flown to Hospital After Falling Into Outside Cooking Fire in Merrimack

A child suffered severe burns over Memorial Day weekend when they fell into an active outside cooking fire, rescue officials in Merrimack, New Hampshire, said.

Merrimack Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident around 4:10 p.m. Sunday and requested a medical helicopter due to the severity of the burns.

The Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team happened to be returning from another call and was in the area, and was able to take over care for the child within 15 minutes of the call for a helicopter.

Few other details were released Sunday but rescue officials said the child's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

"We wish our little patient the best and a quick recovery," Merrimack Fire Rescue said in a statement posted on social media.

With the unofficial kick off to summer happening this weekend, officials are reminding everyone to be safe especially around fire.