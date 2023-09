A child was struck by a car in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Labor Day.

Little information was released but Boston police confirm the child was hit on Tremont Street and taken to a local hospital Monday evening.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police did not disclose any details about the driver involved.

An investigation is ongoing.