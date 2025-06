A child was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Denny Street and Springdale Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital, police said.

Authorities did not have information about the child's condition.

No further details were immediately available.