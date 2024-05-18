Child hit by vehicle outside Saugus mall

A child was struck by a car in a mall parking lot in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Saugus Fire Department responded to Square One Mall and tells NBC10 Boston that the child suffered minor injuries.

The fire department also said the driver stayed on scene, referring further questions to Saugus police.

There were several police cruisers in the parking lot, near the entrance to Macy's.

More details on what happened were not immediately available.