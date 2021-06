A child believed to be about 10 years old was taken to a hospital Tuesday after falling into a pool in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Worcester Police Department says it responded to a medical call around 2:45 p.m. after a child fell into the water at a Greenbush Avenue home.

The child was conscious and alert, but was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.