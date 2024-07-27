Child injured with BB gun in Barnstable: police

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a 7-year-old was struck in the leg with a projectile in Barnstable, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Barnstable police say they responded to the area of Mary Dunn Road and Independence Drive at around 7:50 p.m.

The child was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities.

Police say that the child may have been struck with a BB gun after conducting an extensive search.



Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call 774-339-0764