Child killed in Leominster pedestrian crash

A boy has died after being hit by a vehicle near Market Basket in Leominster

By Ana Mondello-Mata

Police say a child is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Officers and fire crews responded to the Market Basket on Sack Boulevard, near the Mall at Whitney Field, shortly after 6 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash.

The boy who was hit was taken to Leominster Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, registered in Maine, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

"The Leominster Police Department extends their sincere condolences to all who are impacted by​ this tragic event," Chief Ryan Malatos said in a statement.

Police did not say whether the driver will be charged.

