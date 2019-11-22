Child Neglect in Massachusetts Group Homes on Rise: Report

The report from the state's Child Advocate's office says that at least 184 children were neglected in group homes during the last fiscal year

568538097
Christine Jerian/EyeEm Premium/Getty Images

A new report says incidents of child neglect in group homes in Massachusetts have increased by 55% in the past year.

The report from the state's Child Advocate's office says that at least 184 children were neglected in group homes during the last fiscal year. More than 10% of the children were 11 years old or younger.

Child Advocate Maria Mossaides tells The Boston Globe that the term "neglect" applies to a wide range of cases including situations when children didn't receive necessary medical care.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

Mossaides' office says five group homes had three or more reports of abuse or neglect. The office found that many of those homes had trouble with recruiting and retaining staff.

Mossaides' says that when the economy is better, there is a "high turnover."

Copyright A
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us