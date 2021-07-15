Child, Adult Injured in Crash That Closed I-93 in Wilmington

Two people, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon.

All lanes were shut down in both directions after the crash near Exit 33. State police said one vehicle was driving southbound before hitting the guardrail and flipping onto the northbound side.

Police said the crash caused serious injuries to an adult and a child. The nature of their injuries was not clear.

A medical helicopter landed on the highway, aerial footage from the scene showed.

No further information was immediately available.