Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Child, Adult Injured in Crash That Closed I-93 in Wilmington

NBC10 Boston

Two people, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon.

All lanes were shut down in both directions after the crash near Exit 33. State police said one vehicle was driving southbound before hitting the guardrail and flipping onto the northbound side.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the crash caused serious injuries to an adult and a child. The nature of their injuries was not clear.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 37 mins ago

Thursday's Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issue

forecast 3 hours ago

Storms Could Pop Up Friday Ahead of Another Wet Weekend

A medical helicopter landed on the highway, aerial footage from the scene showed.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashWilmington
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us