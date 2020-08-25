Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Marblehead

Child Rescued After Floating on Raft Away From Mass. Beach

The Swampscott harbormaster rescued the girl, who is safe

By Asher Klein

Fisherman's Pier in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
NBC10 Boston

A child was rescued from the ocean off Massachusetts Tuesday after being taken away from shore by the tide, police said.

The girl was on a raft at Preston Beach in Marblehead when she was carried out into the water, according to the Swampscott Police Department.

The child was rescued by the local harbormaster and brought back to a pier. She is safe.

An ambulance and fire truck were seen at the pier.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the harbormaster for more details.

