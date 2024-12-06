Boston

Child, adult hit by school bus in Jamaica Plain, sent to hospital, police say

There was no report of children on the bus when the crash happened on Pershing Road

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A child and an adult were hit by a school bus and sent to the hospital in Boston's Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon, police said.

Neither person's injuries were life-threatening, according to the Boston Police Department, which was investigating what happened on Pershing Road just after 3 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear how badly either person was hurt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The school bus hit a fence as well as the people, according to police.

There was no report of children on the bus when the crash happened. Police didn't share more details about the incident.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Pershing Street runs adjacent to the Mary Curley School.

More Boston news

politics 9 hours ago

Feds announce corruption charges against Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson

Brighton 10 hours ago

Suspect in Allston truck driver stabbing faces judge with shirt over his head

This article tagged under:

BostonJamaica Plain
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us