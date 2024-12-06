Child, adult hit by school bus in Jamaica Plain, sent to hospital, police say

A child and an adult were hit by a school bus and sent to the hospital in Boston's Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon, police said.

Neither person's injuries were life-threatening, according to the Boston Police Department, which was investigating what happened on Pershing Road just after 3 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear how badly either person was hurt.

The school bus hit a fence as well as the people, according to police.

There was no report of children on the bus when the crash happened. Police didn't share more details about the incident.

Pershing Street runs adjacent to the Mary Curley School.