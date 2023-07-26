Local

Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle in Dorchester

The Boston Police Department says a young girl was taken to a hospital with minor abrasions after a vehicle pulled out of a parking spot and hit her on Dix Street

NBC10 Boston

Police in Boston say a young girl suffered minor injuries when a vehicle hit her after pulling out of a parking space in Dorchester.

The crash happened on Dix Street, according to police, who responded around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, the child, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, ran into the street. The driver got out of the vehicle and checked with her, speaking with her family.

Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital with minor abrasions.

The crash is under investigation.

