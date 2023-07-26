Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle in Dorchester

Police in Boston say a young girl suffered minor injuries when a vehicle hit her after pulling out of a parking space in Dorchester.

The crash happened on Dix Street, according to police, who responded around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, the child, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, ran into the street. The driver got out of the vehicle and checked with her, speaking with her family.

Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital with minor abrasions.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash is under investigation.