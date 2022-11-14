Man Tries to Grab Child Walking on Trail in Goffstown, NH: Police

Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, have alerted the community after an unknown man attempted to violently grab a child who was walking on a trail Monday evening.

According to police, the girl was walking around 7 p.m. on the rail trail in the area of Factory Street when the incident occurred. She is safe, police added.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and searched the area but were unable to find anyone.

The man involved is described as approximately 6’2” tall with a muscular build and darker skin complexion, police said. He is believed to be in his mid 30s and was wearing jeans with a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Goffstown Police Department at 603-497-4858.