MANCHESTER

Child Who Fell From Window in Manchester Last Week Has Died, Police Say

A 5-year-old boy has died days after falling from a window in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said Monday

By Mike Pescaro

A 5-year-old boy who was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week has died, officials said.

Police in Manchester confirmed Monday that the child, whose name was not given after the incident last Tuesday afternoon, had died from his injuries.

The boy was found unconscious, with head trauma, just before 2:30 p.m. on Elm Street, fire officials said at the time.

First responders conducted CPR on the boy, who was then taken to Elliot Hospital and treated by a trauma team. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Boston, officials said.

