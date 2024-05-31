5-month-old, 1-year-old left alone for over an hour in NH apartment, police say

A 5-month-old baby and a 1-year-old were left alone for over an hour in an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, earlier this week, according to authorities.

Officers responded to Lake Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of two children left unattended in an apartment, Manchester police said.

The callers, Manchester Planning and Community Development workers, were doing a walkthrough of the property when they found the 5-month-old strapped in an infant swinging bed and the 1-year-old on the kitchen floor, police said.

Police say both children weren't wearing clothes and had "visible bruises and marks" on their bodies. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The infant was sent to Boston Hospital for treatment after the child's injuries were determined to be serious, police said.

The apartment was found in "disarray" with clothes piled up and multiple household items and tools mixed in that posed a "potential risk of injury to the children," according to police.

Police say there were also several household liquids on the floor, including cooking oils and cleaning agents. A heat lamp was also turned on with a cord hanging on the side, according to authorities.

Megan Bancroft, 18, and Justice Forsythe, 21, were arrested and charged with second degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bancroft was also charged with possession of a prescription drug, police said.

Police say the 18-year-old is the mother of both children and Forsythe is the father of the baby.