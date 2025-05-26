2 kids left outside RI casino while adults gambled inside, police say

Two people have been arrested after allegedly leaving children in a vehicle while they gambled at a Rhode Island casino for hours, police told NBC affiliate WJAR.

Providence residents Brenda Gonzalez, 45, and Wilfredo Urbina Delgado, 41, are being charged with felony cruelty/neglect of a child, Lincoln police told the news station.

While the pair were inside Bally's Casino, a 7- and 11-year-old were in a vehicle outside, according to police. The Department of Children, Youth, and Families was notified — a social worker placed the children in the care of a member of their family.

Gonzalez was released on $20,000 personal recognizance bail, while Delgado was held in jail on violation of bail in another case, according to WJAR.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.

A Lincoln police representative told the station that the investigate multiple child neglect cases involving Bally's Casino each year, adding, "This behavior is both dangerous and unacceptable. We remain committed to holding anyone who places a child in harm’s way fully accountable under the law."