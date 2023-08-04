Several children were sent to the hospital complaining of tingling and other issues after lightning struck near a cabin they were sheltering in during storms in New Hampshire Friday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at Camp Tecumseh in Moltonborough, according to Moltonborough Fire and Rescue. The children were not directly struck, fire officials said, but lightning did strike directly outside the cabin they were in.

Officials added that they had seven lightning strikes reported in the area during the storms.

The children were taken to the camp medical unit before being taken to local hospitals for evaluation. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Camp Tecumseh is a residential camp in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. According to its website, it serves boys ages 8 through 16.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.