Hanson

Child’s Fall Out of Moving SUV Found to Be an Accident

The driver contacted Hanson Police Department to explain what happened Monday morning on Route 58

By Gaia De Simoni

Child Falls Out of Hanson Vehicle

The Hanson Police Department said they found out what happened on Route 58 in Hanson, Massachusetts, when a child fell out of a moving SUV on Monday morning.

After identifying both the child and the driver, authorities said that the scene recorded by the surveillance video at Liberty Street was determined as an accident.

Police are looking to identify a driver after a child fell out of an SUV in Hanson, Massachusetts.

Police said the child was unharmed in the incident and that the woman, who is the child's caregiver, contacted authorities on Tuesday to explain what happened.

According to authorities the woman explained that the child was in a car seat and unbuckled it. They then opened the door before the autolock feature of the car could be engaged.

"We were glad to find out that the child was okay and it appears that this incident was accidental," Police Chief Michael Miksch said. "I would like to thank the members of the media and public who assisted us in getting the word out that we were looking to speak with the driver involved."

While the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, police said the driver will not face any charges or citations.

