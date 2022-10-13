Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boy's Reported Kidnapping Under Investigation in Boston, Police Say

Boston police released an image of a grey Mercedes van that could be involved in taking the child on Commonwealth Avenue; an Amber Alert has not yet been issued

By Asher Klein

A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Handout

Boston police are investigating the possible kidnapping of a boy, roughly 8 years old, on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay, officials say.

The reported kidnapping took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. They said in a statement that the incident took place about 1:10 p.m., and later added that the boy is about 8 years old and Asian.

Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert, though sate and local police are investigating.

Police released photos of a van that could be involved and said a woman is suspected of taking the child. They said it is possibly a grey Mercedes with a ventilation bubble on the top and stickers on the bumper.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The vehicle drove toward Kenmore Square and downtown Boston, according to police.

A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Boston Police Department
A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Police didn't immediately provide more information. Massachusetts State Police shared information from Boston police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Child Exploitation

Woburn 1 hour ago

Woburn Cop Accused of Helping Plan 2017 Charlottesville Rally Placed on Leave

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Sign up for our Breaking news newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston Police DepartmentBoston UniversitykidnappingCommonwealth Avenue
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us