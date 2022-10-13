Boy's Reported Kidnapping Under Investigation in Boston, Police Say

Boston police are investigating the possible kidnapping of a boy, roughly 8 years old, on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay, officials say.

The reported kidnapping took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. They said in a statement that the incident took place about 1:10 p.m., and later added that the boy is about 8 years old and Asian.

Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert, though sate and local police are investigating.

Police released photos of a van that could be involved and said a woman is suspected of taking the child. They said it is possibly a grey Mercedes with a ventilation bubble on the top and stickers on the bumper.

Investigation Update: Van involved in the reported Kidnapping is a possible gray Mercedes Van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022

Second Photo of Van Wanted in Connection to Possible Kidnapping pic.twitter.com/QANZiTETrw — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022

Additional photo of van being sought in connection with possible child abduction. Please see full release in previous tweet. https://t.co/dTTr9Z8Z0L pic.twitter.com/QMGw7gDKO7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 13, 2022

The vehicle drove toward Kenmore Square and downtown Boston, according to police.

Police didn't immediately provide more information. Massachusetts State Police shared information from Boston police.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.