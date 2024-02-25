Chilly Sunday, but temperatures expected to reach 60 degrees this week

This week, a shift in weather pattern brings an early taste of spring. Highs on Monday are expected to reach the low 50s, maintaining this pleasant range through mid-next week. However, the likelihood of rain increases leading up to the week's warmest day.

A frigid and breezy start to Sunday will make way for a seasonable and bright afternoon, with high temperatures climbing to the upper 30s.

Despite this, the wind chill will have it feeling more like the 20s, even into the afternoon. As we transition from Sunday into Monday, clouds gradually build ahead of a brief chance an of early rain shower or a burst of snow on Monday morning. Moisture remains sparse until early Wednesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be pushing 60 degrees. However, scattered showers and wind gusts of up to 40 mph will make it difficult to enjoy those upper 50s and low 60s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Showers persist into early Thursday before cooler temperatures and sunshine arrive to round out the week. The long-range pattern is hinting at warmer than normal temperatures across New England through the first week of March.