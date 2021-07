Firefighters in Duxbury, Massachusetts responded to a lightning strike on a chimney at a home in town Saturday afternoon.

The house did not appear to sustain any damage to the rest of the exterior.

DXFD on scene of a chimney struck by lightning. Use caution as more storms are forecasted for our area. #DXFD #weather #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/pL43MbYUR1 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 17, 2021

Even the chimney appears salvageable, as only the upper portion of the bricks were affected by the bolts.

No injuries were reported during the incident.