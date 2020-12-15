China King in Boston's Chinatown Neighborhood Is Closing; Could Return Elsewhere

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A beloved restaurant in the Chinatown section of Boston is shutting down, though it might open back up in another space

According to a source, China King on Beach Street is closing its doors after business hours on Dec. 31, with owner Doris Huang indicating in a boston.com article that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role, saying "The past months, [there's been] no business....It's empty. Every day there's not enough business in Chinatown. So I just wanted to sell [China King] and take a break and take time." The post hints that the restaurant could return at some point, however, possibly in the South End or Cambridge, though no specifics have been given as of yet.

China King is known in part for its Peking duck along with its dumplings and noodle dishes, and Huang had also been co-owner of the old King Fung Garden on Kneeland Street which was a legendary spot that was a favorite among food critics and local chefs alike.

The address for China King is 60 Beach Street, Boston, MA, 02111. Its website can be found at https://bostonchinaking.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

