Truck crash in Chinatown that hospitalized 4 people remains under investigation

Multiple people remain in the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a box truck that apparently went out of control in Boston's Chinatown on Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing Wednesday.

The crash happened on the corner of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, with the truck ending up wedged between Tora Ramen and a telephone pole.

Six people were injured, and four were transported to the hospital — including the driver of the Penske truck that lost control and crashed.

One of those patients is in critical condition at last check.

Investigators tell us they’re looking into the possibility that the driver may have had a medical issue, as they believe he had a previously diagnosed medical condition.

Surveillance video shows the truck -- that was rented out to a commercial trucking company – heading westbound on Kneeland Street moments before the accident.

Witnesses say they tried to help the driver who was trapped in the truck, and the others who were injured, as soon as they heard the crash.

“Preliminary investigation seems to indicate that this seems to be more of a tragic accident," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

Building inspectors are expected to check on the structural integrity of the building that was hit.