Chris Christie continues his criticism of Trump while filing for NH primary

It was another busy day at the New Hampshire State House on Thursday, as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie officially put his name on the first-in-the-nation primary ballot.

The Republican presidential candidate spoke for 53 minutes after filing, answering questions on a key point of his campaign -- his criticism of former President Donald Trump.

"Loser, loser, loser," Christie said of the 45th president. "And he'll lose again in 2024."

And though much of his campaign thus far has been built around his disapproval of Trump, Christie said he's not concerned that could keep voters from hearing the substance and policies he's focused on.

"I'm intending to be entertaining, because by the way, they're all true," he said. "So no, I'm not worried, because that's what makes New Hampshire great. Voters show up and actually listen to you."

Christie also spoke Thursday about the Israel-Hamas war.

"It starts with what we do with Israel, but also keeping the lines of communication open with Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Emirates so they understand what our objectives are," he said.

On the issue of immigration, Christie took a shot at Gov. Maura Healey from neighboring Massachusetts.

"First, I would've told the governor of Massachusetts to not say you're going to be a sanctuary state," he said. "When you say that, guess what? People come! And you have to pay for them!"

After wrapping up his time at the State House, Christie headed to a voter event across the street -- something many of the candidates have been doing.

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is scheduled to file for the primary on Friday afternoon, and then Trump is scheduled to do so on Monday afternoon ahead of a campaign event he's holding in Derry.