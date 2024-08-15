Roommate indicted on murder charge in death of Weymouth woman

A woman has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of her roommate months after the Weymouth, Massachusetts, woman was found dead in her home.

Kelly Shaw, 44, was indicted this month in the murder of Christine Mello, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Investigators say Shaw had been staying with Mello at her home in Weymouth.

Mello was reported missing before her body was found in the Lake Street home on April 1, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has said. Police initially described the case as an apparent homicide but no one was immediately charged in her death. Instead, Shaw and another man, John "Jack" Harper, 45, were accused of theft, including larceny of a motor vehicle and forging checks.

Shaw was indicted on first-degree murder by a Norfolk County Grand Jury this month. She pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Shaw has been in custody since her arrest in April and was ordered held without bail on the murder charge. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Harper has not been indicted for murder. The case remains under investigation.

A friend told NBC10 Boston that Mello had recently inherited money and was hoping to buy the home she was living in.