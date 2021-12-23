Christmas Day Storm Could Drop Half a Foot of Snow on Parts of New England

It’s a cold evening, with wind chills in the teens and 20s that go down into the single digits far north.

Our biggest interest now is the snow moving in overnight into the southern states. From Connecticut to Rhode Island and much of Massachusetts, the snow begins after midnight.

Close to 1 a.m. we’ll see the first flurries over Connecticut, spreading over the rest of the south and southeastern New England by 5 to 7 a.m. While most of this activity is moving off soon, our snow will linger in the southeast from 11 a.m. into noon with drier conditions by the early afternoon.

Total snowfall amounts don’t add up to much. We’ll remain below 2 inches in Connecticut and maybe a coating to an inch in Rhode Island and the southeast.

While Christmas Day is bringing more showers than snow in the southern states, we’ll have a brief moment of a white Christmas from 5 to 7 a.m. in Boston. Once we get to 7 to 10 a.m., it will turn into a wintry mix, with most of the bulk moving into the northeast toward Maine by 1 p.m., drying soon before the evening.

If this system redevelops, we’ll watch more snow covering Vermont and New Hampshire, again bringing the highest total snowfall amounts into the north, from 2 to 4 inches across Vermont and Maine and up to 6 inches in the highest areas of New Hampshire.

Our next round of snow will come on Sunday into Monday, and a somewhat active week awaits for us as we approach New Year’s Eve. Our exclusive 10-Day Forecast features more precipitation for midweek and again for Friday into Saturday for New Year’s.