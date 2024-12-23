The holiday week is in full swing, and it has sure been feeling like the "old fashioned" holidays in terms of the weather!

Much of the region woke up Monday morning with low temperatures below 0 and in the single digits, but that’s it in terms of the "frigid" air, as we’ll start to see a slow trend upward for much of this week, with a shot for some light snow Christmas Eve.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Monday afternoon will be cold, but not as cold as the past few days, with coastal flurries and snow showers coming to an end over southeast Massachusetts and the Cape. Clouds will be on the increase, with highs reaching the mid-20s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

How much snow will Mass., NH get?

Overnight, clouds will thicken, and snow showers and flurries will develop as a quick moving Alberta Clipper dives through the region and quickly exits during the afternoon on Christmas Eve. As of now, it doesn’t look as if it will cause too much of an issue across southern New England, with the highest snow totals expected to be across northern Massachusetts and into New Hampshire in the order of 1-2 inches. Only a coating or so is expected for the rest of the area.

Central and northern New England will receive the most snow, with a general 3-5 inches, with higher amounts across the mountain tops. Overall, we’ll keep an eye on this system for any subtle changes, as sometimes forecast models have a tough time with these types of systems.

Lows Monday night will drop into the teens and 20s, highs Tuesday mostly in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas is looking great in terms of weather, with a good amount of sunshine along with chilly temperatures. We’ll keep an eye out for some coastal flurries and snow showers to develop during the afternoon, but that looks mostly confined to the Cape at this time. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

The rest of the holiday week will feature dry and chilly temperatures, which will slightly moderate each day with highs in the 30s and eventually approaching 40 degrees by the weekend.

Have a happy and safe holiday week!