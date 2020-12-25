Christmas Storm Causes Damage, Power Outages Across Mass.

More than 300 Massachusetts residents are still without power on Christmas, but Eversource crews have made substantial progress after a busy day.

More than 7,000 residents woke up without power Christmas morning thanks to heavy downpours and strong wind gusts that also caused damage across the state.

In Burlington, a massive tree came crashing down in one man's front yard.

"Tremendous gust of wind, and the next thing we knew there was a crash, thought a transform exploded by the bang," the man said.

The man, who goes by Bob, told NBC10 Boston the tree fell just as the storm was picking up in intensity Friday morning.

"It was really bad, the wind was really blowing, it was the strongest I felt it all morning," he said.

When the tree came crashing down, it brought power lines down with it, leaving the neighborhood without power for a time. Police closed the road, and Eversource crews worked fast in the rain to repair the damage and get families back online.

Bob says he feels terrible that his tree caused such an inconvenience, on Christmas no less.

"I wish I had taken the brunt of it," he said. "I had many a big tree taken down, since I have been here, that was the next on the list, it came on its own I guess."

Bob says he got his power back on late Friday afternoon, which was good news for him because hew as worried about his Christmas meal in his refrigerator.

Elsewhere in Millbury, melting snow combined with heavy rain flooded Davis Road. The fire department and public works blocked the roads as the water rushed by.

The heavy rain also caused problems in Auburn where Route 20 was flooded for a time.

And in Canton and Duxbury, it was the wind, where downed trees could be seen blocking roads.

While Eversource crews were very busy Christmas, one said it wasn't nearly as bad as they feared.