Christopher Columbus Statue Vandalized in Worcester

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Worcester, Massachusetts has become the latest likeness of a controversial historical figure to be vandalized.

Surveillance video captured two men tossing red paint and spray-painting the statue outside of Union Station at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Telegram.

Police told the paper the men dumped the paint on the head of the statue before fleeing from the scene.

A bucket of paint, the spray paint and a bag were recovered nearby, police said.

City workers spent the morning power washing the paint off the statue, including the word "genocide."

The incident was the latest in a string of vandalism across the region in recent weeks as people across the country reassess the placement of statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers.

On June 13, the Christopher Columbus statue in Providence, Rhode Island, was vandalized. Three men were charged with desecration of a grave/monument and conspiracy.

Derrick Garforth, 34, Charlotte Whittingham, 28, and Mackenzie Innis, 26, were all charged with desecration of a grave/monument and conspiracy.

On June 11, the head of the Christopher Columbus statue in Boston's North End was found near the rest of the still-standing structure.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the statue would be put in storage and that officials would "take time to assess the historic meaning of this statue."