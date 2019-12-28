Rhode Island

Church Fights Abuse Lawsuit Filed After Limit Extended

By Associated Press

gavel-shutterstock_355826472
Shutterstock

Rhode Island's Roman Catholic diocese is challenging a lawsuit filed after a state law gave sex abuse victims more time to sue their abusers or the institutions they worked for.

The challenge by the Diocese of Providence comes in the case of a 53-year-old man who sued the diocese in September.

The Providence Journal reported Friday that the man says he was abused in the 1970s and 1980s by a now-dead North Providence priest. He was the first to file a priest abuse lawsuit after the state extended the statute of limitations.

His lawyer says the motion to dismiss is not unexpected.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
