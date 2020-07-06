Church's Black Lives Matter Banner Vandalized; Authorities Investigating

Authorities are investigating after a Black Lives Matter at a Mendon, Massachusetts church was vandalized last week.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Mendon and Uxbridge said Friday a banner hanging from its Mendon church was ripped in two.

This morning we are disappointed to see that our BLACK LIVES MATTER banner ripped in two. We have reported this to the... Posted by Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Mendon and Uxbridge on Friday, July 3, 2020

Mendon police said they were seeking the public’s help in identifying any “suspicious persons or vehicles that may have been in the area” between 7:00 p.m. Thursday and 11:00 a.m. Friday.

On Facebook, the church thanked those who expressed their support. “This only strengthens our resolve to rehang the banner and voice our support for Black Lives Matter,” the church said.