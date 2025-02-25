Cisco Brewers plans to open a beer hall in Boston's Fenway: report

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery may be opening a new location in Boston.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Cisco Brewers is looking to open a beer hall in the Fenway, moving into the space on Boylston Street where Tasty Burger had been before moving to nearby Van Ness Street. The post mentions that this would be a year round beer hall, and it would also have a seasonal beer garden with live music during the warmer months. If approved, the new location of Cisco would join others in Nantucket, New Bedford, Boston's Seaport District and a production facility in Portsmouth, NH, that also included a pub until closing late last year.

The address for the proposed location of Cisco in the Fenway is 1301 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for Cisco can be found at ciscobrewers.com.

