City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George Joins Race for Boston Mayor

Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George was expected to announce her campaign for mayor Thursday as she joins a growing field of candidates seeking to succeed incumbent Marty Walsh.

A former educator, Essaibi George was scheduled to announce her run outside East Boston High School at 10 a.m.

Essaibi George will become the third city councilor to jump into the race, following colleagues Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell.

The Boston City Council held a hearing Tuesday afternoon that could have an impact on the process on replacing Walsh. The council met for a public hearing on the possibility of changing the rules that require a special mayoral election if Walsh resigns prior to March 5.

President Joe Biden has nominated Walsh to serve as the nation's next labor secretary, and as some of Biden's appointees begin to secure confirmation votes it's still unclear when Walsh will be confirmed and when he will actually resign as mayor.

With Boston Mayor Marty Walsh nominated to be President Joe Biden's labor secretary, city councilors are debating whether to call off the special election to replace him.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the sponsor of a proposal to prevent the special election, said holding multiple elections in one year would pose a threat to the health of residents due to the risks posed by COVID-19.

If the rules are changed in Boston, City Council President Kim Janey would remain as acting mayor for the remainder of Walsh's unfinished term.

Others who are reportedly considering a run for mayor include Janey, Marty Martinez, the city's health and human services chief, and William Gross, the city's police commissioner.

State House News Service contributed to this report.